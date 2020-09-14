Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SR 410 from Sumner to Bonney Lake to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 15

Cara Mitchell, communications, 360-357-2703

BONNEY LAKE – One week after a wind-driven fire closed the highway, a 2-mile section of State Route 410 from Sumner and Bonney Lake in Pierce County will reopen to travelers on Tuesday morning, Sept. 15.

Over the weekend, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews worked around the clock to clean drainage systems along the highway, clearing them of debris. Crews also swept the highway and re-set the center median barrier.

A WSDOT tree-felling crew arrived on Sunday, Sept. 13, removing dangerous trees that had burned in the Sumner Grade Fire near the highway. At the same time, Peterson Brothers Construction replaced a scorched guardrail system that stretched along both directions of SR 410. Crews replaced more than 120 guardrail posts.

“This level of fire damage is rarely seen in this area of the state,” said Assistant Regional Administrator for Maintenance Troy Cowan. “We extend our sincere gratitude for firefighters and other public service agencies for their tireless work on the Sumner Grade Fire. And, I’m proud of our crews for giving it their “all” to get this roadway reopened.” 

In the coming weeks, WSDOT will continue to monitor the highway for any debris or erosion issues. Travelers may see single lane closures in the 2-mile burn section when work crews are present.

WSDOT thanks the community for its patience while crews kept SR 410 closed for repairs.

Real-time traveler information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

