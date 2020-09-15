Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,359,724) deaths (32,795), and recoveries (1,106,991)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,359,724) deaths (32,795), and recoveries (1,106,991) by region:
Central (56,216 cases; 1,062 deaths; 48,847 recoveries): Burundi (472; 1; 448), Cameroon (20,009; 415; 18,837), CAR (4,772; 62; 1,828), Chad (1,085; 81; 940), Congo (4,928; 88; 3,887), DRC (10,390; 264; 9,756), Equatorial Guinea (5,000; 83; 4,496), Gabon (8,654; 53; 7,785), Sao Tome & Principe (906; 15; 870).
Eastern (153,075; 3,019; 85,609): Comoros (457; 7; 427), Djibouti (5,396; 61; 5,331), Eritrea (361; 0; 304), Ethiopia (64,786; 1,022; 25,333), Kenya (36,205; 624; 23,243), Madagascar (15,769; 213; 14,411), Mauritius (361; 10; 337), Rwanda (4,602; 22; 2,736), Seychelles (140; 0; 136), Somalia (3,389; 98; 2,803), South Sudan (2,587; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,535; 836; 6,759), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (4,978; 56; 2,317).
Northern (276,096; 9,543; 209,938): Algeria (48,499; 1,620; 34,204), Egypt (101,177; 5,661; 84,969), Libya (23,515; 368; 12,762), Mauritania (7,295; 161; 6,835), Morocco (88,203; 1,614; 68,970), Tunisia (7,382; 117; 2,175), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 23).
Southern (705,330; 16,640; 617,778): Angola (3,439; 136; 1,324), Botswana (2,463; 11; 575), Eswatini (5,104; 101; 4,374), Lesotho (1,327; 33; 687), Malawi (5,697; 178; 3,742), Mozambique (5,482; 35; 3,024), Namibia (9,818; 103; 6,693), South Africa (650,749; 15,499; 579,289), Zambia (13,720; 320; 12,380), Zimbabwe (7,531; 224; 5,690).
Western (169,007; 2,531; 144,819): Benin (2,267, 40; 1,942), Burkina Faso (1,717; 56; 1,137), Cape Verde (4,839; 45; 4,240), Côte d'Ivoire (19,066; 120; 18,174), Gambia (3,405; 103; 1,723), Ghana (45,601; 294; 44,679), Guinea (10,020; 63; 9,251), Guinea-Bissau (2,275; 39; 1,327), Liberia (1,321; 82; 1,213), Mali (2,935; 128; 2,289), Niger (1,180; 69; 1,104), Nigeria (56,388; 1,083; 44,337), Senegal (14,306; 297; 10,563), Sierra Leone (2,109; 72; 1,636), Togo (1,578; 40; 1,204).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.