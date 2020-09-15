RiskIQ Announces a Microsite to Visualize U.S. Presidential Candidate Web Infrastructure

More than 390,000 Websites Have Appeared Since July 4th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskIQ , the global leader in attack surface management, today released a microsite that tracks and reports new web hosts and domains that leverage United States presidential candidates' names, including Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden, Republican nominee Donald Trump, Green Party nominee Howard Hawkins, and Libertarian nominee Jo Jorgensen.



The site, which is updated daily, shows that thousands of hosts and hundreds of domains mentioning candidate names are registered each day, with more than 390,000 appearing online since July. This steady, persistent increase of new web infrastructure adds to the concerns of government officials about cybercrime amid the lead-up to the election, including election misinformation, manipulation, and impersonation.

"There’s no question that this current presidential campaign is being targeted by malicious actors, many associated with nation-state governments,” said RiskIQ CEO Lou Manousos. "Knowing what's out there and having the ability to investigate suspicious infrastructure rapidly is critical to keeping voters and our election process safe.”

RiskIQ is releasing this information to the public as a free service to the cybersecurity community. Anyone interested in investigating, monitoring, or researching this infrastructure can download the data from the microsite.

"The sheer quantity of hosts and domains that involve presidential candidates should be a concern for election officials," Manousos said. "Web infrastructure can be used in various ways to trick and mislead voters and campaign staff, leaving them susceptible to threats and misinformation. Increasing awareness around this infrastructure creates a community defense model that scales up to meet this threat."

To detect new web infrastructure, RiskIQ taps its Internet Intelligence Graph built upon its massive global web-crawling systems, which continuously map the internet and monitor its composition. The company is working with state representatives, secretaries of states, and other election officials in states across the U.S. to secure their online voting infrastructure and detect external threats potentially targeting the election, such as malicious hosts, domains, and mobile apps.

You can visit the campaign infrastructure observation microsite here: https://campaign-observations.riskiq.com/

About RiskIQ

RiskIQ is the leader in digital attack surface management, providing the most comprehensive discovery, intelligence, and mitigation of threats associated with an organization's digital presence. With more than 75 percent of attacks originating outside the firewall, RiskIQ allows enterprises to gain unified insight and control over web, social and mobile exposures. Trusted by thousands of security analysts, security teams, and CISO's, RiskIQ's platform combines advanced internet data reconnaissance and analytics to expedite investigations, understand digital attack surfaces, assess risk, and take action to protect the business, brand, and customers. Based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, and MassMutual Ventures.

Try RiskIQ Community Edition for free by visiting https://www.riskiq.com/community/ . To learn more about RiskIQ, visit www.riskiq.com .

© 2020 RiskIQ, Inc. All rights reserved. RiskIQ is a registered trademark of RiskIQ, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

