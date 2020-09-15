Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market 2020, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market. This report focused on Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The RPO is a sub-segment of human resource outsourcing (HRO) in which the recruitment processes are outsourced to external or third-party service providers. External service providers can manage end-to-end or a part of the recruitment process on behalf of the client organization’s HR department.

North America is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 30%.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) industry.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The following players are covered in this report:

Alexander Mann Solutions

Randstad

Adecco

Manpower Group

Allegis Group

KORN FERRY

ADP

KellyOCG

Hays

Hudson

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Breakdown Data by Type

Permanent Workforce

Flexible Workforce

The permanent workforce segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019.

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Breakdown Data by Application

BFSI

Telecom

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

The manufacturing segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019.

