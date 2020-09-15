Beer Industry Size Projected To Record $685,354 Million by 2025: At 1.8% CAGR
Beer is one of the most largely consumed alcoholic beverages in the world. It is prepared using malted cereals, hops, and water.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beer Market By Type, Category, Packaging and Production: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025", the global beer market was valued at $593,024 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $685,354 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2019 to 2025.
Increase in disposable income and changing consumer preferences, rise in number of on-premise distribution channels, and surge in youth population and average number of female drinkers, globally boost the growth of the global beer market. On the other hand, volatile raw material prices, taxations and higher excise duties on imported and local beer, and impact assessment curb the growth to certain extent. However, advancement of naturally sweetened, healthier alcoholic drinks, and impact analysis are anticipated to bring a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.
Beer is one of the most largely consumed alcoholic beverages in the world. It is prepared using malted cereals, hops, and water. Factors such as cultural changes and penetration of western culture have influenced consumers behavior and inclination toward alcoholic beverages. Beer companies have recently introduced light, low-calorie alcoholic beverages, targeting the female audience. Moreover, changes in social lifestyle of the working class and growth in disposable income, especially in the developing Asian economies fuel the growth of the market.
Based on type, the global beer market is classified into lager, ale, stout & porter, malt, and others. Among these, the lager segment accounts for a significant market share by value. However, this segment is projected to witness slow growth compared to other segments owing to preference among major breweries for the production of ale beer. By category, the market is segmented into popular prices, premium, and super premium. The super-premium segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period due to rise in disposable income in the potential markets of China, India, and Brazil.
The global beer market is analyzed based on production method into macro-brewery, micro-brewery, craft brewery, and others. The macro-brewery segment presently dominates the global market due to changes in consumer taste and improvements in lifestyle. The craft brewery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, owing to growth in preference among consumers for craft beer. Moreover, surge in the adoption of consolidation and expansion strategies by major industry brewers boost the growth of the craft beer industry.
Based on region, the global beer market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, accounting more than two-fifths of the market share. Indonesia and India are the fastest growing beer markets in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the beer market in LAMEA is expected to register an increase in growth rate as compared with other regions, during the forecast period (2019-2025).
Top Key Players: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Boston Beer Company, Carlsberg Group, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Diageo PLC, Heineken N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Squatters Pub, and United Breweries Group.
Key Findings of the Beer Market:
• Based on type, the malt segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025, in terms of both value and volume.
• In 2017, North America covered nearly one-fifth share by revenue of the global beer industry, and the market is growing at a CAGR of 1.7%.
• LAMEA is expected to be the fastest growing region, registering a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.
• Based on the type of packaging, the glass segment dominated the global market in 2017, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.
• In terms of volume, the premium segment occupied majority of the share in the beer market, followed by the popular priced segment.
