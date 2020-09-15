New book offers a poetic inspiration for those who want to change their lives for the better

Jeffrey B. Hunter announces the release of ‘Sometimes I Feel Like...’

/EIN News/ -- JACKSON, Miss., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With his latest literary offering, “Sometimes I Feel Like...” (published by Balboa Press), author and poet Jeffrey B. Hunter delivers another masterful collection of poems that will take readers through his journey from trauma to recovery.

This poetic anthology describes the many emotions, feelings and thoughts that Hunter has had while he was dealing with the trauma of sexual abuse, alcoholism and drug addiction. Each poem is a testimony of the author’s strength and hope as he overcomes his experiences. Ultimately, the book offers readers inspiration and motivation to deal with the real life issues that they are going through, all while cleverly adding a poetic twist to each and every poem title.

“I would like my readers to know that it's okay to feel whatever you want,” Hunter states. “I want them to know that they are not alone because there is at least one other person that's feeling the same way. Finally, I want my readers to know that no matter how bad it gets there is a solution for making the best out any negative situation.”

“Sometimes I Feel Like...” will appeal to those who are in need of encouragement in life. It is for those who are dealing with alcoholism, drug addiction/substance abuse, mental illnesses, sexual abuse, negative attitudes, and other challenges. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/815537-sometimes-i-feel-like to purchase a copy of the book.

“Sometimes I Feel Like...”

By Jeffrey B. Hunter

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781982252113

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781982252090

E-Book | 138 pages | ISBN 9781982252106

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

A Navy veteran, Jeffrey B. Hunter was born in Bronx, New York. He grew up in Elloree, South Carolina, and currently resides in Jackson, Mississippi. He was a victim of sexual abuse, a recovering alcoholic and drug addict and is presently dealing with a bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Hunter is a certified peer support specialist for the state of Mississippi. Writing poetry is his passion, which started at a very young age. To date, he has published three poetry books titled “The Darkness Behind the Pretty Browns,” “Just Be Happy "JBH 41" For Once” and “Sometimes I Feel Like...”

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press 844-682-1282 pressreleases@balboapress.com