Self-improvement book uses the concept of a box theory to help people take stock of design their journey and plan their lives

Dr. Linda L Singh announces the release of ‘What’s In Your Box? : Designing the Life You Want’

/EIN News/ -- BOWIE, Md., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “A box can be a representation tool to manifest change in your life. Just like a box may be full of precious things from different times and events, our lives are full of moments in time, where our goals and ambitions come alive. The size of the box is not important; the goals, dreams, and accomplishments we put into it are important. It’s not about the box itself; it’s about the contents of the box. What you fill it with is what matters,” Dr. Linda L. Singh states.

In “What's In Your Box?: Designing the Life You Want” (published by Archway Publishing), Singh challenges readers to be open-minded about boxes and begin to see boxes from a different perspective. In this book, she introduces the box theory as a method for intentionally designing, planning, committing, accomplishing and celebrating life. The box itself represents the future self. She wants readers to consider a physical box to challenge the way they see themselves and their goals, today and in the future. It is about taking control of what a box represents and transforming it into something that helps them go forward in an intentional way.

“Especially with the current pandemic situation, people are looking for ways to make a change. This is the perfect time to focus on questioning whether your actions and behaviors, beliefs and values are serving you well for future growth,” Singh says. “This book gets its focuses on getting you to not just accept what is handed to you. It gets you to challenge your way of thinking, believing and behaving, essentially thinking out of the box.”

When asked what she wants readers to take away from her writing of this book, Singh replies, “I want to inspire you, challenge you to question your actions and behaviors, values and beliefs and intentions to determine if they are serving you well. If they are not, be bold, be brave and throw them out of your box, your life! She adds, “The most critical point is that you have to put the work in. Change does not come easy and anything worth having takes work, gradual work.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Whats-Your-Box-Designing-Life/dp/1480893838/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=ISBN+9781480893849&qid=1599238009&sr=8-1

“What's In Your Box?: Designing the Life You Want”

By Dr. Linda L. Singh

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 128 pages | ISBN 9781480893832

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 128 pages | ISBN 9781480893849

E-Book | 128 pages | ISBN 9781480893856

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Linda L. Singh is a leadership expert with more than 38 years of experience working with individuals and teams in overcoming challenges and obstacles impacting their forward progression. Singh is the author of “Moments of Choice: My Path to Leadership” and has appeared on the Today Show for her history-making leadership team. She is a combat veteran, a wife, and mother of two daughters.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

