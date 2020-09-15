A girl and her mother are left vulnerable to a scary world and a stranger with dark intentions

Louise F. Karther announces the release of ‘Thin Walls Make Good Listeners’

/EIN News/ -- WILDER, Idaho, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The many functions of our cell phones today is very intriguing to me. When I saw an ad suggesting a cell phone could be used for banking purposes, I wondered, What if...? Right after the ad came a news story about various money laundering schemes. Again, I asked myself, What if...?” Louise F. Karther states. In “Thin Walls Make Good Listeners” (published by Archway Publishing), she tells the story of a girl who is forced to endure less than ideal circumstances after her father dies, leaving her and her mother vulnerable to a scary world and a stranger with dark intentions.

Dani Lynn Lambert is a spirited and determined 12-year-old who has been forced into adverse circumstances by the abrupt death of her father. After she and her mother, Tess, move into a ghastly apartment in a dismal building, Tess struggles to keep the two of them from becoming homeless. While Dani battles a different obstacle, she suddenly finds herself drawn into a world of mystery and intrigue. Someone is determined to keep Dani from ruining a careful plan. Just when things take a turn for the worse, Dani and Tess find an unexpected ally who wants more than just friendship. Will their new ally be the protector they hope for or transform into someone else they cannot trust?

“This book offers a glimpse at some of today’s questionable activities in a light hearted manner. It also reminds the reader that positions of trust do not necessarily mean that the person holding the position is trustworthy,” Karther says. “It stands out because it captures real characters just as they are, some good, some flawed, and some willing to put others, even children, at risk.”

"Thin Walls Make Good Listeners" aims for readers to remember that honesty, persistence, and self-reliance are qualities to pursue, acquire and cultivate throughout their lifetime. "People in certain positions of trust are not always who they seem to be, but honesty, persistence, and self-reliance will win out in the end," Karther adds.

“Thin Walls Make Good Listeners”

By Louise F. Karther

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 164 pages | ISBN 9781480891685

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 164 pages | ISBN 9781480891708

E-Book | 164 pages | ISBN 9781480891692

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Louise F. Karther is a long-time public school, university, and Sunday school educator who loves mysteries. Her writing is inspired by her unique perspective of human nature. Louise currently resides in Wilder, Idaho. This is her first published book.

