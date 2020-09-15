Smart Decision, Inc. Signs Major Marketing Deal with Happy Head Marketing LLC.

Smart Decision Inc. (OTCMKTS:SDEC)

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC Pink Markets: SDEC), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is pleased to announce that it has signed a marketing deal with CBD/Cannabis market leader, Happy Head Marketing LLC.

"We are excited to work with Happy Head Marketing to gain exposure to the CBD market for the foreseeable future. Not only has “Happy Head” been entrenched in the CBD/Cannabis market for 7+ years, they do business with 300+ CBD/Cannabis brands and manufacturers in the US; many of which are amongst the largest CBD/Cannabis Companies in the industry. Happy Head’s expertise in the development of the latest Hardware, Child Resistant Packaging Solutions and Merchandise for CBD/Cannabis products are well respected throughout the industry.

The exposure to Happy Head’s knowledge with our upcoming plug-in algorithm will help increase our bottom line while offering an understanding of our software to a countless amount of CBD companies and manufacturers. We encourage potential customers to view product offerings and future algorithm news on our site: https://cbdsmartdecision.com”, said Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision, Inc.

Financial Terms and specifics of the deal will be disclosed at a later date.

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates of positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

About Happy Head Marketing LLC.:

Happy Head Marketing is a one-stop source that develops and manufactures the most unique cartridges, electronic vaporizers, pos/pop displays, merchandise and packaging for all of their client’s needs. They also created unique/cutting edge Child Resistant Packaging Solutions. Happy Head provides the best quality products in the market through their manufacturing, innovation and quality standards.

Happy Head’s team has created and worked with some of the biggest brands in the CBD/Cannabis industry such as Beboe, Citiva, Mayflower, Growhealthy, GrassRoots Ozone, Ascend Wellness Bhang, Dixie, Green Roads, KYND, Evergreen Herbal, Fluent, Edie Parker Flower, Harmony Extracts plus an additional 300+ other brands in the USA, Canada and PR. Jonathan Morgan, Partner of Happy Head Marketing, currently serves on Smart Decision Inc.’s Board of Directors. Jonathan Morgan currently serves on Smart Decision Inc.’s Board of Directors.



