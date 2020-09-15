The Studio, Australia’s leading creative and technology incubator, launches new Founders’ Program
40 fully-funded and partly-funded places on offer.SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Studio, Australia’s leading creative and technology incubator, launches new Founders’ Program, offering 40 fully-funded and partly-funded places.
Since launching operations in the Sydney Startup Hub on the 1st of March 2018, The Studio has incubated more than 80 startups that have collectively attracted A$41 million in investments and created hundreds of new jobs.
“With the impacts of COVID-19 being felt across all industries, now more than ever before, technology startups are needed to reimagine and restart businesses and industries to help grow the Australian economy”, says Chantal Abouchar, CEO and Founder of The Studio.
For its new Founders’ Program, The Studio has adopted a hybrid virtual and in-person model. Partnering with Startup Onramp, the 6-week guided program will be delivered virtually and supported by a range of live educational activities, including masterclasses, industry specialists, mentors and entrepreneurs and The Studio’s expert-in-residence, David McKeague.
“Early-stage through to established startups are invited to apply”, explains Chantal Abouchar, CEO of The Studio, “Often startups have knowledge gaps and this program will also benefit existing founders.”
The Studio Founders’ Program will help startups develop and hone commercial skills, education, and knowledge to validate and accelerate their businesses to be globally competitive.
While The Studio specialises in startups across communications, media and creative technologies, The Studio is industry agnostic and supports startups across all industries and invites them to apply.
Applications for the 2020 Q4 Cohort are open now and close Sunday the 11th of October, 11:59pm (AEST). For more information and to apply, visit www.thestudio.org.au/founders-program.
ENDS
For media enquiries please contact:
Mary Anne Tuazon | media@thestudio.org.au | 0428 111 223
More information: www.thestudio.org.au
Chantal Abouchar
The Studio Limited
+61 438 304 090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn