2018 Kauai Emergency Repairs Project is an America’s Transportation Awards finalist

Your online vote could help community non-profit, Hanalei Initiative, win $10,000.

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is proud to announce the Kauai Emergency Repairs Project is one of 12 finalists in the 2020 America’s Transportation Awards. The Kauai Emergency Repairs, a collaborative effort to restore access to the communities of Wainiha and Haena following the April 2018 floods, now moves on to online voting for a $10,000 cash prize for a local non-profit.

After discussions with the offices of Gov. David Ige and Mayor Derek Kawakami, HDOT has identified the Hanalei Initiative as the local non-profit that would receive the cash prize should the Kauai Emergency Repairs win. The Hanalei Initiative is a community-led organization established following the 2018 flood to identify and solve the needs of Kauai’s North Shore. The Initiative’s three main areas of focus are water quality, transportation, and maintenance of community spaces.

Everyone can vote online for the People’s Choice award segment of the America’s Transportation Awards. HDOT is asking for your kokua to help bring home the $10,000 prize. You can vote once per day through a simple process outlined below:

Go to: https://americastransportationawards.org/

Click on the blue “VOTE NOW” button

Look for the Kauai Emergency Repairs Project and click the blue button marked “VOTE FOR THIS PROJECT”

Come back often to vote! People’s Choice voting is open through Oct. 25. Individuals can cast one vote per day.

A total of 79 projects from 36 state Departments of Transportation were considered for the 2020 America’s Transportation Awards. Selection criteria included increasing safety, improving efficiencies, and providing accessible travel options for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. HDOT’s entry centered on creating an emergency road through 14 landslides along Kuhio Highway reconnecting the communities of Waipa, Waikoko, Wainiha and Haena with the rest of Kauai following the record setting rain event. Work crews and materials from all islands were involved in the effort.

The winners will be announced at the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Annual Meeting the week of November 9-13, 2020. Online voting runs through 11:59 p.m. on October 25, 2020.