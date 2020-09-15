NetDragon Launches Eudemons Storm II, a New Game under flagship Eudemons IP

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (“NetDragon” or “the Company”, Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that Eudemons Storm II, a new game of the Eudemons Online series developed by NetDragon and published by Kingsoft Seasun Shiyou, is officially released. While keeping the classic MMORPG features of Eudemons Online, Eudemons Storm II entails improved graphics under the backdrop of Western magic fantasy, which enables players and their comrades-in-arms to enjoy team battles together with thousands of people and immerse their team spirit into this role-playing mobile game.



In addition to the traditional features of the Eudemons series, Eudemons Storm II strives to let players fully experience the fun of player killing battles. Our R&D team brings game elements including graphic quality, team-battling and player-versus-player (PVP) battle to a new level, in addition to upgrading all scenes from 2.5D to 3D, to ensure best user experience for both old and new gamers. In addition, Eudemons Storm II has implemented large-scale innovation and optimization, and reproduces classic gameplay features.

In regard to this new game launch, NetDragon creates another legendary piece for our loyal gamers and new gamers. We believe Eudemons Storm II will reignite players’ passion about MMORPG games by introducing innovative battling features. NetDragon will continue its strategy of maximizing IP value and expanding its game portfolio to drive revenue and profit growth. As part of the strategy of maximizing IP value, we are introducing rejuvenation initiatives for the legendary Eudemons IP to increase the IP’s appeal to young gamers, in both China and overseas. Looking forward, we have a robust pipeline with exciting new games, including Legend of Eudemons and Eudemons II, which have already obtained regulatory licenses. As always, we are committed to delivering unique gaming experience.

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China’s first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China’s most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless. NetDragon was included in the Hang Seng TECH Index on 27 July 2020.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management’s vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the “classroom of the future” to every school around the world.

