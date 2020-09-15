Robotic Lawn Mower Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…

Robotic lawn mowers are battery-powered autonomous robots that not only cut grass but can spray fertilizers and insecticides as well, with minimal human intervention. Europe was the largest market with a market share of 37% in 2013 and 36.24% in 2017 with an increase of 15.09%. This report focuses on Robotic Lawn Mower volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Robotic Lawn Mower market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Robotic Lawn Mower in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Robotic Lawn Mower manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:
Husqvarna Group
AL-KO
Worx
STIGA Spa
Linea Tielle
Robomow
Deere & Company
Bosch
Mamibot
Zucchetti Centro Sistemi
Belrobotics
Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
Milagrow HumanTech
STIHL
Honda

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
0-2000 sqm
2000-4000 sqm
>4000 sqm

Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial

