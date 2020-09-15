Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
09/14/20-2021 LĀNA‘I AXIS DEER HUNTING SEASON CANCELLED

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE CHAIRPERSON

 

For Immediate News Release: September 14, 2020

 

2021 LĀNA‘I AXIS DEER HUNTING SEASON CANCELLED

Replacement season will be announced pending COVID-19 developments

(Lānaʻi City) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2021 Lāna‘i Axis Deer season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. DOFAW has determined that cancellation of the hunt is in the best interest of public safety. DOFAW is planning to implement a combination Mouflon Sheep/Axis Deer season in the summer or fall of 2021, pending the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. Information and updates on the Mouflon Sheep/Axis Deer combination hunt will be posted on the DOFAW webpage in the spring of 2021. Hunters seeking further information may contact the Maui Branch of DOFAW at (808) 984-8100.

# # #

Media Contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)

