US 2 trestle travelers invited to participate in online open house and survey

Focus is on improvements to the westbound trestle near Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS – On a typical morning commute, the westbound US 2 trestle in Snohomish County is packed with commuters trying to reach downtown Everett or connect to southbound Interstate 5. Sharing those commute experiences can now help the Washington State Department of Transportation make decisions about the future of the westbound trestle.

WSDOT has posted an online open house for people to learn about preliminary work and a public survey to provide feedback.

Online open house The informational online open house showcases early draft concepts for improvements or replacement of the westbound trestle. It also provides information about many of the environmental and highway system challenges that must be addressed as part of any improvement or replacement. These concepts were initially evaluated by advisory groups that included state legislators, local elected leaders, and representatives from public works, transit and natural resource agencies.

Public survey Highway users and people who live near the trestle also have an opportunity to share their thoughts by participating in a survey about the draft concepts. A link to the survey is available in the online open house, including versions in Spanish and Russian. WSDOT wants to know what travelers and residents see as the most important issues on the existing westbound trestle as well as feedback on the funding options and environmental concerns.

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. It will remain online through Friday, Oct. 16.

Accessing the online open house and survey. The online open house and survey are available in English, Spanish and Russian. Links to the Spanish and Russian versions are available within the English open house document.

For those who wish to participate but do not have broadband service, free WiFi access is available at these area Drive-In WiFi Hotspot locations:

Lake Stevens Library, 1804 Main St., Lake Stevens

Snohomish Library, 311 Maple Ave., Snohomish

Monroe Library, 1070 Village Way, Monroe

Additional Drive-In WiFi Hotspots can be found at www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/

US 2 studies The US 2 westbound trestle study is the fourth in a series of studies to identify potential improvements on the corridor between Everett and State Route 9 near Snohomish. The survey is a critical component in moving forward with a future project or projects for the westbound trestle if funding becomes available. WSDOT will use the information gathered through the studies and surveys to help meet required state and federal documentation for potential projects.