Governor and First Partner Honor Senior Airman Jason Khai Phan

SACRAMENTO – On behalf of all Californians, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom honor Senior Airman Jason Khai Phan, who bravely gave his life in service to our state and nation. The Governor and First Partner extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

In memorial, Governor Newsom ordered that flags be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol.

Airman Phan, 26, of Anaheim, CA, died September 12 in a single-vehicle, non-combat related accident while conducting a routine patrol outside the perimeter of Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Airman Phan was assigned to the 66th Security Forces Squadron, Hanscom Air Force Base, MA. He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

