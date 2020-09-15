NDOT Awards $13 Million I-11 Paving Improvement Project in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) today awarded a $12.7 million construction contract to Las Vegas Paving Corporation to upgrade 6 miles of north and southbound Interstate 11 from Wagonwheel Drive to the concrete section of the “Spaghetti Bowl” interchange in Henderson.

The project, which takes place between Mile Markers 16.8 and 22.8, calls for placing nearly 24,000 tons of blacktop or enough asphalt to pave over 2,000-average-sized driveways. These upgrades will remove and replace the existing 14-year-old rubberized asphalt, replacing it with a crumb rubber overlay for a smoother, rejuvenated driving surface that also dampens ambient noise.

The job additionally entails repairing concrete slab and bridge decks at East Paradise Hills and College drives, plus ramp repaving, as well as installing 315,283 cubic yards of decorative rock, 698 boulders, and 2,817 cubic yards of riprap at the freeway interchanges. The rock, boulders and riprap – beyond its aesthetic value – helps aid air and water quality while reducing soil erosion for better slope management.

Other work consists of new bridge painting and drainage enhancements, plus lighting and signage improvements. (This project upgrades the old section of Interstate 515, which became Interstate 11 in 2008 with the opening of the Boulder City Bypass). This stretch of interstate averages over 76,000 vehicles daily, with heavy truck travel accounting for nearly 4 percent of total traffic.

The federally funded project will create 164 direct, indirect and induced local jobs, with work starting November 2. Construction will occur during both day and night-time hours, Monday through Friday, resulting in intermittent shoulder, lane and ramp closures. The improvements are scheduled to finish by late summer 2021.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.