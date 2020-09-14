Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 300 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the 300 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:17 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Friday, September 11, 2020, 49 year-old Yandeh Sarr, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

