Arrest Made and Additional Suspects Sought in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1000 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Friday, September 11, 2020, in the 1000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 5:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished an expandable metal baton and assaulted the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Friday, September 11, 2020, 50 year-old Otis Green, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Additional suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

