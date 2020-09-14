THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2020

H.R. 2639 – Strength in Diversity Act of 2020 (Rep. Fudge – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.

The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:

Torres Amendment Allen (GA) Amendment Brown Amendment #3 Brown Amendment #4 Cooper Amendment Dean Amendment Escobar Amendment Green (TX) Amendment Moulton Amendment #9 Moulton Amendment #10 Mucarsel-Powell Amendment Tlaib Amendment