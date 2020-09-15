Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,552 in the last 365 days.

Conviction Integrity Task Force Will Hold First Meeting

Image of prison bars (iStock/DanHenson1)

The new Ohio Task Force on Conviction Integrity will hold its first meeting this Thursday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

Image of prison bars (iStock/DanHenson1)

The new Ohio Task Force on Conviction Integrity will hold its first meeting this Thursday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

The new Ohio Task Force on Conviction Integrity and Postconviction Review will hold its inaugural session – a  remote meeting -- Thursday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor convened the task force in February to begin comprehensive criminal justice and pretrial reform.

“This will be a panel that understands the hurdles involved in improving justice and fairness,” Chief Justice O’Connor said. “It is a diverse and distinguished group from all areas of the criminal justice system.”

Sixth District Court of Appeals Judge Gene Zmuda will serve as the chairperson of the 24-member task force. Additionally, Justice Michael P. Donnelly is a liaison to the task force.

The task force will issue a report of its findings and recommendations to the chief justice and the justices of the Court by early 2021.

The first meeting was postponed due to Covid-19.

You just read:

Conviction Integrity Task Force Will Hold First Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.