Conviction Integrity Task Force Will Hold First Meeting

The new Ohio Task Force on Conviction Integrity and Postconviction Review will hold its inaugural session – a remote meeting -- Thursday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor convened the task force in February to begin comprehensive criminal justice and pretrial reform.

“This will be a panel that understands the hurdles involved in improving justice and fairness,” Chief Justice O’Connor said. “It is a diverse and distinguished group from all areas of the criminal justice system.”

Sixth District Court of Appeals Judge Gene Zmuda will serve as the chairperson of the 24-member task force. Additionally, Justice Michael P. Donnelly is a liaison to the task force.

The task force will issue a report of its findings and recommendations to the chief justice and the justices of the Court by early 2021.

The first meeting was postponed due to Covid-19.