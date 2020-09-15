Seeking Applicants for First Circuit (Oahu) Independent Grand Jury Counsel

The Circuit Court of the First Circuit is seeking applicants for Independent Grand Jury Counsel. The compensation shall be as provided by law.

Article I, Section 11 of the Constitution of the state of Hawaii establishes that whenever a grand jury is impaneled, an independent counsel shall be appointed as provided by law, to advise the members of the grand jury regarding matters brought before it.

In accordance with Hawaii Revised Statutes (§612-51 to §612-57), the chief justice of the state supreme court appoints grand jury counsel for the four judicial circuits of the state, selecting from among those individuals licensed to practice law in Hawaii who are not public employees.

To be considered for a one-year appointment, please submit a letter indicating your interest and a resume by December 4, 2020 to:

Judge Shirley M. Kawamura 777 Punchbowl Street Honolulu, Hawaii 96813