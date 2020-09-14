ADVA Closes State Veterans Cemetery and County Veterans Service Office as Hurricane Sally Approaches Gulf Coast

In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of public safety, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is temporarily closing the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort and the ADVA operated Veterans Service Office in Mobile, Baldwin, and Clarke Counties as Hurricane Sally approaches the Gulf Coast. ADVA will provide daily public updates for reopening the cemetery and veterans service offices. For assistance during the state of emergency, the public can call the ADVA at 334-242-5077.