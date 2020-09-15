AG Kaul Releases Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Ballot Decision

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul released the following statement reacting to the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision on the November 2020 ballot.
“Election chaos averted,” said AG Kaul.
“Thank you to the members of our team at the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the election officials across the state whose quick work helped safeguard the smooth functioning of the upcoming election.”
