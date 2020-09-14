Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FLAG ALERT: Lowering Of US and NC Flags To Half-Staff In Honor of Fort Bragg Paratroopers, Sgt. David Eugene Hughes and Pfc. Jean Cruz De Leon

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning today, Monday, September 14, 2020 until sunset on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in honor of Fort Bragg Paratroopers, Sgt. David Eugene Hughes and Pfc. Jean Cruz De Leon. 

Sgt. Hughes, a native of Fresno, California, passed away on Friday, September 4 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Operator assigned to A Troop, 1st Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Originally from Marrero, Louisiana, Pfc. Cruz De Leon passed away during airborne training operations at Fort Stewart, Georgia on Wednesday, September 9. He was an Infantryman assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated. 

