AGTECH GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL TO ACQUIRE GALEXXY CORPORATION

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agtech Global International Inc., (OTC: AGGL) has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire Galexxy Corporation (“Galexxy”), a California based corporation, engaged in wholesale and retail online CBD manufacturing and marketing, that specializes in the development and distribution of high-quality CBD full spectrum refined oil and isolate products.

Subject to the execution of a definitive agreement, Agtech is offering an exchange of its securities including 100,000,000 shares of its common stock at $0.05 per share to acquire all 100% of Galexxy’s issued and outstanding stock, valuing Galexxy at $5,000,000. At completion of the contemplated transaction qualifying as a tax-free Reorganization B exchange, Galexxy Corp will be a 100% owned subsidiary of Agtech Global International Inc.

AGGL’s President, George Roth stated, “This acquisition represents an outstanding opportunity for AGGL to establish a prime position in the fast-growing CBD natural medicinal products market and become a major international brand.”

Galexxy recently commenced its product launch, leading with Galexxy Premium Moonrocks™ (CBD Flower). This proprietary formulated product is aimed at wholesale distributors for supply to a market of approximately 50,000 specific category retailers nationwide. Galexxy expects to expand its CBD consumer range to approximately thirty products during the next 18 months.

Under a program known as The Galexxy Way™, Galexxy plans to incentivize thousands of independent people (Galexxy Affiliates) in need of income, to simply refer potential customers to its online store www.Galexxy.com. to purchase high-quality CBD products at discounted prices.

Galexxy Affiliates can authorize Galexxy Gold Cards for anyone wanting to save money and buy their CBD products at significantly lower prices. Retail outlets can also participate in the Galexxy Way and avoid having to buy and stock CBD product inventories.

According to Geza Molnar, Galexxy’s CFO, “The CBD market is overpriced and ripe for disruption. This market is hot and predicted to grow by 500% in the next few years. With millions of people currently out of work, the Galexxy Way™ creates a unique, financial opportunity whose time has come.”

ABOUT AGTECH GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL INC.

The Company has now revamped its business model to focus on production and distribution of CBD related products to wholesale and retail online consumers. It is scaling back but continues to offer its innovative organic and non-organic agricultural systems and products that enable broad commercialization and industrialization of the hemp industry from its facilities in Southern California. It also specializes in providing education and guidance under contract with growers and processers to put into practice breakthrough techniques relative to nutrients; mold, weed and insect control; cultivation, processing, storage, and delivery of agricultural products and derivatives to industry participants around the world. Its products and services are shown at https://www.agtechglobal.net, and in www.Galexxy.com



Forward looking information.

Other than statements of historical fact, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control-could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

Although Agtech Global International Inc. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Agtech Global International Inc disclaims