Geminare Named ITRO “Manager of Managers” in 2020 Gartner DRaaS Market Guide

Geminare

Gartner Inc.’s 2020 DRaaS Market Guide identifies ITRO platforms as required and Geminare’s industry-leading Resiliency Mgt Platform as a “Manager of Managers”.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geminare, a recognized leader in the IT Resiliency Orchestration and Automation market, was recently highlighted in Gartner, Inc.’s 2020 Market Guide for DRaaS1 as one of the principal “manager of managers” ITRO options for Enterprise and Service Providers, an acclaimed assessment of Geminare’s Resiliency Management Platform (RMP). Included in the same report, Recovery Point Systems, a leading Geminare service provider, was recognized as one of only three providers in the select Evolved Traditional DR Providers grouping reserved for the top tier of DRaaS service providers.

Recovery Point Systems, a US-based leading provider of cloud-based business resilience solutions and Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader, delivers significant capability to its world-class customers via Geminare’s RMP. The vendors in the Market Guide’s Evolved Traditional DR Providers group are recognized for demonstrably advanced service offerings.

Geminare’s proven status as a “manage of managers” for ITRO is possible in whole due to the RMP’s world-class solution orchestration capability which allows for the broadest range of hybrid technologies, from legacy to cloud, to be simultaneously leveraged, orchestrated and automated. Containing a comprehensive catalog of prebuilt Application Integration Templates and advanced Runbook Orchestration Sequencing technology, the RMP forms the foundation of many cloud solution marketplaces at leading Service Providers, several of whom have been recognized in multiple Gartner DRaaS Magic Quadrant reports, from participants to multi-year Leaders.

“To continue seeing the success of leading partners like Recovery Point is tremendously rewarding,” stated Joshua Geist, Geminare CEO. “Helping to enable the success of our Channel Partners and customers is the driving force behind what we do, and the key to our success. We are proud that they have chosen Geminare’s RMP in their ongoing endeavors to extend industry-leading innovations and solutions to their customers.”

Marc Langer, President, Recovery Point Systems, added, “Geminare’s RMP represents a cornerstone technology within our Application Resiliency portfolio and allows us to deliver differentiated, leading solutions to the market. We are honored to be recognized at the top, yet again by Gartner in their latest DRaaS Market Guide.”

Download a copy of the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service.

1 Gartner, Inc. 2020 Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service | Ron Blair, Jeffrey Hewitt, Lisa Pierce | ID G00726564 | June 29, 2020. It is available directly through Gartner.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Geminare

Geminare is a recognized leader in delivering orchestration and automation solutions from IT and application resiliency through to machine learning, and for over 12 years has helped advance enterprise customers and Service Providers with its award-winning Resiliency Management Platform, a multi-patented Orchestration and Automation Platform. Identified as a pivotal foundation for multiple global Service Providers, the Geminare Platform is considered to be the most mature, independent ITRO Platform for the Service Provider market.

The Geminare Platform powers Magic Quadrant Leaders among many of the world’s leading Service Providers including NTT Limited, Cable & Wireless Business, Liberty Global, Recovery Point Systems, Frontier Communications, Iron Mountain, and many others.

Geminare is headquartered in Silicon Valley, and Toronto, Canada. www.geminare.com