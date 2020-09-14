State disciplines health care providers-R20-22

For immediate release: September 14, 2020 (20-170)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov .

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In July 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Jennifer Kay Teeter (NC60237072) with unprofessional conduct. Teeter allegedly used a client’s credit card without permission for her own benefit and was convicted of first-degree identity theft, forgery and second-degree theft from a vulnerable adult.

Franklin County

In July 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Patty S. Vazquez (NA60500272) with unprofessional conduct. Vazquez was charged with second-degree assault with notice of firearm allegation and enhancement in 2019.

King County

In June 2020 the Nursing Commission released registered nurse Moses Kamau Mwangi (RN60359631) from terms and conditions.

In July 2020 the Board of Denturist charged denturist Victor R. Plavsky (DN00000296) with unprofessional conduct. Plavsky allegedly practiced beyond the scope of denturism when manufacturing and seating multiple crowns for a patient. He allegedly provided substandard care to the patient and she had to seek treatment from other providers to fix the issues. Charges state that Plavsky tried to conceal his conduct to a health care investigator on more than one occasion.

Lewis County

In July 2020 the secretary of health charged home care aide and certified nursing assistant David Floyd Potter (HM60574328, NC60794315) with unprofessional conduct. Potter allegedly entered a room to take a patient’s vitals, without instructions to do so, and brushed his hand against the patient’s breast.

Skagit County

In July 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Carol Lee Allan Bennett (RN00117242) with unprofessional conduct. Bennett allegedly worked a shift at a hospital while under the influence and admitted to working while impaired to a commission investigator.

Spokane County

In July 2020 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Cheryl Lynn Leavell (RN00120012). Leavell admitted to the commission that she had consumed alcohol violating her substance abuse monitoring contract. She must comply with the agreed order’s terms and conditions.

In July 2020 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Kristy Ann Linerud (RN00124887). Linerud must comply with the agreed order’s terms and conditions. In 2019 Linerud was convicted of failure to remain at the scene of an accident – fatality.

Thurston County

In July 2020 the secretary of health charged Howard Everett Townsend (MA60655135) with unprofessional conduct. Townsend allegedly massaged a client’s undraped breasts for five minutes without her consent.

In June 2020 the secretary of health denied the substance use disorder professional application of Julie Lorimer Gore (CO61069833). Gore was convicted of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Whatcom County

In July 2020 the secretary of health charged registered nurse Mary Elizabeth Hancock (RN60325629) with unprofessional conduct. Hancock allegedly had a sexual relationship and entered into a romantic relationship with a patient.