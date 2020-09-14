Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Applauds President Trump’s Support for Ethanol

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement applauding two recent actions by President Donald J. Trump in support of ethanol.

“Thank you to President Trump for his continued support of Nebraska’s ethanol industry,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Nebraska is the second largest ethanol-producing state in the nation. These decisions by the President will help us market more of our clean fuel to customers, and ensure that we have a robust Renewable Fuel Standard that delivers on the nation’s promise to our farm families.”

President Trump recently announced that states will be given the flexibility to approve fuel pumps that use E-10 to also be used for E-15. Additionally, President Trump announced reforms that will deny small oil refinery petitions for exemptions from the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

