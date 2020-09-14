Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,517 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Hosts U.S. Senator Ben Sasse on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts U.S. Senator Ben Sasse on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

 

Gov. Ricketts Hosts U.S. Senator Ben Sasse on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast 

 

Listen to episode nineteen of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here. 

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts released the nineteenth episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring U.S. Senator Ben Sasse.  During this episode, Senator Sasse discusses his time in the U.S. Senate, what led him to run for office, foreign policy regarding China, and his work to confirm President Trump’s judicial nominees. 

 

Senator Sasse is a fifth-generation Nebraskan who has represented the Cornhusker State in the U.S. Senate since 2015.  As a member of the Finance, Intelligence, Judiciary, and Banking committees, Senator Sasse is focused on the future of work, the future of war, and the First Amendment.

 

Prior to serving in the U.S. Senate, the Senator spent most of his work life helping companies and institutions through technological and leadership disruptions.  Notably, he was the president of Midland University for five years.  During his tenure at Midland, he transformed the college into one of the nation’s fastest-growing schools in just three years.

 

Senator Sasse has written two books—The Vanishing American Adult and Them—both national best-sellers.

 

Senator Sasse and his wife, Melissa, have three kids—Corrie, Alex, and Breck—any one of whom can often be spotted accompanying their dad on their commute from Nebraska to Capitol Hill.

 

Listen to episode 19 by clicking here.  Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here.  You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.

 

News outlets are welcome to air episodes or to use any portion of the podcasts for their reporting.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts U.S. Senator Ben Sasse on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.