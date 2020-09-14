Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported September 9, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Channen Perry (age 43) Scranton, PA P1-2020-2420A

On September 9, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Channen Perry with four counts of first-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime between May 15, 2016 and November 30, 2017. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on September 30, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Collins Dawson (age 44) Pawtucket, RI P1-2020-2534A

On September 9, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Collins Dawson with one count of first-degree child molestation, one count of second-degree child molestation, and one count of second-degree child abuse.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime between January 1, 2019 and January 29, 2020. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on September 30, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

