Roy Kiessling of EMDR Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is our second interview with Roy Kiessling, founder and president of EMDR Consulting, a nationwide training organization specializing in providing training in EMDR, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. During our first interview on August 27th, we talked to Roy about his background, how he became interested in EMDR and an overview of what is EMDR.

EMDR is one of the most powerful breakthrough and phenomenal type of mindfulness psychotherapy that allows people suffering from past disturbing or traumatic experiences to effectively heal,” says Roy. “We all experience some type of emotional distress and EMDR relieves us of those lingering painful past experiences eliminating those negative feelings and thoughts that we are worthless and unlovable instead we become more at ease and feel remarkably transformed.”

Today we are going to talk more specifically about EMDR. If you are a listener considering counseling for some emotional issues, you will find this interview helpful. We are going to talk with Roy about how know whether EMDR is for you and how it may be helpful. Second, how do you find an EMDR therapist in your area and how will you know if they are properly trained. Third, what to expect during an EMDR session and fourth, how long should it take to notice change.

The second portion of our interview today will be devoted to the mental health professional considering whether to become trained in EMDR. Roy’s organization, EMDR Consulting, specializes in EMDR training, so we are also going to talk with Roy about what he believes are important considerations when choosing to become trained in EMDR and what to look for in comparing trainings.

