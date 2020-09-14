Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Attorney General Paxton Issue Statement On Withdrawal Of Medicaid Fiscal Accountability Regulation

September 14, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton today issued a statement following President Trump's decision to withdraw the Medicaid Fiscal Accountability Regulation (MFAR):

"We applaud President Trump for taking action to withdraw this rule. His action will save rural hospitals in Texas and support our health care providers statewide. The global pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our healthcare system, and the proposed MFAR regulation would have exacerbated these challenges. President Trump’s action to withdraw this rule is the latest example of how the President is empowering Texas hospitals to provide the best possible care to Texans in need as our state responds to COVID-19. Texans are grateful for the President’s continued leadership and support on this important issue." 

