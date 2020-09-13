Pelosi Statement on 26th Anniversary of Violence Against Women Act

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement to mark the 26th anniversary of the enactment of the landmark Violence Against Women Act:

“Twenty-six years ago, the landmark Violence Against Women Act was enacted, uniting our communities and our nation in the fight against domestic violence in America. Championed by then-Senator Joe Biden and signed into law by President Bill Clinton, VAWA has stood for over a quarter of a century as a powerful tool to ensure no woman is forced to live in fear or intimidation.

“Despite VAWA’s life-saving protections, millions of American women still face the scourge of sexual assault and domestic abuse. This is why House Democrats took decisive action to pass the VAWA Reauthorization Act of 2019. This bill empowers law enforcement with new investments in prevention and improves vital services for victims and survivors. Our legislation also closes dangerous loopholes that allow perpetrators of abuse and stalking to obtain firearms while also strengthening protections for Native American women. Yet, Leader McConnell has sat on this essential reauthorization for almost a year and a half, refusing to carry on the long tradition of bipartisan support for VAWA.

“Sadly, as the coronavirus crisis forces millions of Americans to quarantine, home remains an unsafe place for countless women and families. To confront this danger and protect vulnerable women, House Democrats included critical funding and support in our Heroes Act to ensure victims of violence and abuse have access to the services they need during the pandemic and into the future.

“On this anniversary, House Democrats will continue to join leaders, survivors and advocates across the country to demand the Senate take up and pass the VAWA Reauthorization Act and provide the resources needed to protect women and families throughout the coronavirus crisis. Today and every day, we remain committed to ensuring that every woman, everywhere has the right to live free from abuse.”

