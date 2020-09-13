Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pelosi Statement on Trump’s Latest Prescription Drug Price Sham

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

 

 

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement on President Trump’s continued failure to take real action to lower prescription drug prices:

 

“Once again, President Trump is making empty promises instead of taking actual action to lower Americans’ drug prices.  In fact, Trump’s rebate rule will increase premiums for America’s seniors and people with disabilities.  

 

“Four years of President Trump caving to Big Pharma have culminated in this sham.  It is clear that Trump’s promise in the campaign to negotiate drug prices ‘like crazy’ means not negotiate at all.  

 

“President Trump’s latest empty announcement is an insult to all the seniors and families who are still waiting for real action to lower their prescription drug costs. 

 

“Again, President Trump should stop making a big deal of hollow executive actions that he knows won’t work.”

 

# # #

