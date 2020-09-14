State Medical Needs Shelter in Stone County to Open Today Ahead of Hurricane Sally

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Medical Needs Shelter in Stone County will open at 3 p.m. today in preparation for Hurricane Sally.

This shelter is located at 1640 Coy Avenue in Wiggins, Miss., and is a shelter of last resort for those people whose medical needs cannot be accommodated in a general population shelter.

Shelter admission is evaluated based on the following criteria:

Those with health or medical conditions who require professional observation or care,

Those with chronic conditions who require assistance with daily living activities or skilled nursing care, but do not require hospitalization,

Those who need supervised medication dispensing or vital signs readings,

Those with physical, mental, or cognitive disabilities who cannot be sheltered in a general population shelter, or

Those with other disabilities who cannot be sheltered in a general population shelter.

Only one caregiver may accompany the resident inside the shelter. All residents should bring any prescribed medication or equipment needed for care if possible.

Service animals will be allowed in the shelter. Other family pets can be accommodated in a nearby location.

Please be advised that because of COVID-19, the shelter will only operate at half capacity with socially distanced medical-grade cots. Please bring clothes for your stay, as well as a mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.

