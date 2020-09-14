Hall of Honor Banquet Date Set for Myron Rau of Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Monday, September 14, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605.773.7179

PIERRE, S.D. – Myron Rau of Sioux Falls is being inducted into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor.

A banquet, hosted by the Transportation Hall of Honor Committee, will be held in Myron’s honor on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, 201 E. 8th Street, Sioux Falls. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT with dinner at 6 p.m. followed by a program at 7 p.m.

Price per ticket is $35. Reservations can be made by contacting Kari Kroll at 773-5105. Payment in advance is requested and must be received by Oct. 1, at 5 p.m.

Myron is currently the Executive Director of the South Dakota Trucking Association. After graduation from South Dakota State University, he began his career with the South Dakota Highway Patrol as a State Trooper in 1975. In 1987, he was promoted to Sergeant in the Motor Carrier division and moved through the ranks and retired as a Captain in 2001. Myron has dedicated his adult life and career to the safety and security of all drivers on the state’s roadways.

-- 30 --