Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, First Lady Peggy McMaster's Weekly Schedule: September 14, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of September 14th will include the following:

Tuesday, September 15th at 9:30 AM:  Gov. McMaster will oversee a virtual State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, the meeting will be streamed live by SCETV.

Tuesday, September 15th at 2:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3357, First floor, State House, Columbia, S.C.              

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: September 8, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of September 8, 2020, included:

Tuesday, September 8

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to a virtual meeting of the Rotary Club of Greenville, https://www.ismyrotaryclub.org/register4/index.cfm?EventID=77485477&NoCaptcha

5:30 PM:  Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended a welcome reception in honor of Clarence Anthony, CEO and Executive Director, National League of Cities, Lexington Municipal Complex Conference Center, 111 Maiden Lane, Lexington, S.C.

Wednesday, September 9

10:30 AM:  Gov. McMaster held a press conference with SCETV Leadership and Superintendent Molly Spearman to announce a new rural education initiative, ETV, 1041 George Rogers Boulevard, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM:  Gov. McMaster held an executive briefing call with state officials regarding COVID-19.

2:30 PM:  Economic development meeting.

3:15 PM:  Economic development meeting.

4:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster participated in a governors-only briefing with Vice President Mike Pence and federal officials regarding COVID-19 response and recovery.

Thursday, September 10

12:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster spoke to the Exchange Club of Charleston, Coastal Carolina Fairgrounds, Gold Room, 9850 Highway 78 in Ladson, S.C.

4:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster joined public health officials for a media briefing regarding COVID-19, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Friday, September 11

8:40 AM:  Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in “A Morning of Remembrance” at the 9/11 Remembrance Memorial, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C. 

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:54 AM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

12:10 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

12:27 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

12:56 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

2:00 PM:  Policy meeting.

3:17 PM:  Call with Mr. James Clark, President of South Carolina State University.

6:30 PM:  Gov. McMaster spoke to the 53rd annual South Carolina Republican Party’s Silver Elephant dinner, Columbia Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

 

