Chariton County Man Prosecuted by Attorney General’s Office Sentenced to 72 Years for Sodomy, Molestation

A Chariton County man, Edward Schrock, was sentenced to 72 years in prison last Thursday for multiple counts of sodomy, child molestation, and sexual misconduct. This case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and the Chariton County Prosecuting Attorney.

“This case is another great example of the important work that our Public Safety attorneys do on a daily basis around the state of Missouri. Because of their diligent work, a serial child abuser and molester is off the streets and unable to cause any more harm,” said Attorney General Schmitt.

On September 10, 2020, Chariton County judge Terry Tschannen sentenced Edward Schrock, 59, of Keytesville, Missouri, to 72 years’ imprisonment in the Department of Corrections for the sexual abuse of six children over the course of several years.

On June 18, 2020, Schrock pled guilty to three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy of a child under twelve years old, two counts of first-degree child molestation of a child under fourteen years old, and one count of sexual misconduct involving a child by coercion or inducement. Schrock was charged with offenses against six children, all of which were his own family and family friends. Judge Tschannen stated that Schrock’s abuse of children who held their elders in a position of trust was “disgusting” and “reprehensible.”

Assistant Attorneys General Katharine Dolin and Paige Wheeler assisted Chariton County prosecuting attorney Cliff Thornburg. Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Barbara Littrell investigated the case.

