Pan american Airlines Return to the Airways
UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent resurrection of the famed Pan American Airlines has caused quite a stir in the aviation community. The iconic airline has opened temporary offices in Miami, Florida as they negotiate for a South American home. “We are looking for a corporate center in the South American marketplace. The new headquarters will directly employ a staff of 1200.”, stated Gene Tatum the Pan American newly appointed President.
On top of the Pan Am list is Ecuador as they negotiate for the troubled TAME Airlines. Alternative locations are Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica.
“We are hoping to enter a joint venture agreement with the Ecuadorian Government for their recently closed, state owned TAME Airlines; however negotiations seem to have stalled as the officials from TAME wish to sell off the assets rather than try and salvage the Airline.” Tatum continues, “Both Colombia and Costa Rica have expressed interest in housing Pan Am.”
In addition to the traditional passenger aircraft, the Iconic Pan Am plans to incorporate a combination of passenger and expanded freight onboard Retrofitted Combi aircraft.
We are looking at bringing back into service the Boeing 747-Combi with retrofitted interior designs providing our transcontinental customers both spacious designs and a healthy, pleasurable experience.
“The Post Covid market has brought a burden upon airlines to look beyond the maximum seats market of the past which packed an aircraft as a sardine can flying 35000 feet in the air.” states Mr. Tatum.
”Our safety and health protocols call for spacing and high value filtration systems aboard our aircraft.
We also plan to integrate the air travel experience aboard Pan Am with the passengers stay at their destination in a safe, healthy environment by alliances with hotels around the world. No longer will our clients be dropped at the destination airport to fend for themselves. They will have the option to be met by Pan American authorized ground transportation to the Pan Am destination hotels.”
Pan American plans return to the airways by the end of November.
