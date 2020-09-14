September 14, 2020

MSDE DORS PARTNERS WITH SEPHORA IN NEW TRAINING PROGRAM TO PROVIDE CAREER OPPORTUNITIES TO INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES

Sephora Welcomes First Class of Trainees to its Maryland Distribution Center

BALTIMORE – Today, the Maryland State Department of Education’s Division of Rehabilitative Services (MSDE DORS) announces a new partnership with Sephora to provide career opportunities to individuals with disabilities. In an innovative customized training program, Sephora is collaborating with MSDE DORS and the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) to provide on-site warehouse associate training at its Maryland Distribution Center. The first training class includes seven DORS clients, with future classes planned to meet the prestige retailer’s goal of expanding 30% of its total warehouse workforce to include individuals with disabilities. This is the third facility in which Sephora is launching this program, following distribution centers in Olive Branch, MS and Las Vegas, NV.

“We are excited about our partnership with Sephora and CCBC and the opportunities it will provide to enhance the lives of people with disabilities in Maryland, both through training and employment,” said State Superintendent Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D. “This marks a first among our corporate partnerships with all job training taking place on site at Sephora. It’s a model we will look to replicate in the future.”

This collaboration with Sephora marks the third successful alliance training between MSDE DORS, the CCBC, and corporate partners, following the Starbucks Inclusion Academy and the CVS Health Retail Inclusion Academy. MSDE DORS and CCBC have assisted with recruiting and staffing the Sephora program, and will assist with operating the on-site training program.

“We are thrilled for this new partnership with the Maryland Department of Rehabilitative Services. Our distribution centers have achieved great success through this program and we are confident the Maryland Distribution Center will be equally successful,” said Kelly Petersen, Senior Manager of Human Resources DC for Sephora. “At Sephora, we believe that belonging is now more important than ever and as an industry-leading retailer, we can help shape the expectation of what recruiting, hiring and training should look like, for all.”

As Sephora welcomes new team members to the Maryland Distribution Center, the company remains focused on creating the safest work environment possible. Sephora has implemented strict hygiene and safety measures across all Sephora distribution centers to enhance social distancing and increase cleaning and sanitation throughout the facilities. Sephora is also creating detailed scheduling strategies to limit contact between associates to small working groups and enable true social separation. Sephora will continue to closely follow all guidance from local and national health officials as it continues to modify protocols at the Maryland Distribution Center and across all facilities.

About MSDE Division of Rehabilitation Services

The MSDE Division of Rehabilitation Services offers programs and services that help people with disabilities go to work. For more information, visit dors.maryland.gov or follow DORS on Facebook at Maryland DORS.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 490 stores across the Americas, as well as over 660 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora’s passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media.

