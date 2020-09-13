PRESS RELEASE: TEMPORARY BAN OF THE IMPORTATION OF ALL AVIAN AND RATITE MEAT, MEAT PRODUCTS, BY-PRODUCTS, EGGS, EGG PRODUCTS, LIVE BIRDS, AND ANIMAL REPRODUCTIVE MATERIALS FROM AUSTRALIA

SAMOA, September 13 - 1. In addition to the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (Ministry) public notice issued on 28th August 2020, the public is further advised that due to the potential spread of the avian influenza virus across the states of Australia, the importation of all avian and ratite meat, meat products, by-products, eggs, egg products, live birds, and animal reproductive materials from Australia is now banned until further notice.

2. All import permits issued for the named products originated from Australia will be suspended until further notice and the named products currently in transit from Australia will possibly be incinerated or reshipped back to Australia.

3. This public notice is issued pursuant to section 33 and 58 of the Quarantine (Biosecurity) Act 2005 and in conjunction with the Ministry’s efforts to stop the introduction into Samoa of avian influenza virus.

4. The Ministry appreciates the public’s cooperation to keep Samoa free from this highly pathogenic livestock virus.

5. For more information, please contact the Ministry’s Quarantine Division on telephone number 20920 or 22171.

Thank you

Tilafono David Hunter

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER – Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries – Samoa

Dated this 14th day of September 2020

September 15, 2020