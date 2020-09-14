Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dril-Quip, Inc. to Participate in Pareto Securities Energy Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) today announced Jeff Bird, President and Chief Operating Officer, will be participating at the Pareto Securities 27th Energy Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Presentations from this conference are not being webcast; however, a copy of the Company’s presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.dril-quip.com by visiting the Investors section.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments and severe service applications.

Investor Relations Contact

Blake Holcomb, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning
(713) 939-0047 x 6364
Blake_Holcomb@dril-quip.com

