Road Weather Information Systems to be installed in southwest Minnesota (Sept. 14, 2020)

Expect lane closures during RWIS installations

WILLMAR, Minn. – Beginning Monday, Sept. 28, motorists traveling throughout southwest Minnesota can expect short-term lane closures as road weather information systems (RWIS) stations are installed at eight different locations.

The eight locations in Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lyon, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine counties include:

  • Hwy 12 near Atwater at milepost 85.4
  • Hwy 212 near Hector at milepost 84.4
  • Hwy 212 near Dawson at milepost 24.1
  • Hwy 75 near Canby at milepost 84
  • Hwy 68 near Taunton at milepost 22.9
  • Hwy 68 near Milroy at milepost 59
  • Hwy 14 near Florence at MP 21.2
  • Hwy 75 near Trosky at MP 30.3

No detours are required for this project; work will be completed under traffic with flagging operations when lane closures are required for everyone’s safety.

RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that is used to collect weather data such as atmospheric parameters, pavement conditions, and visibility. MnDOT uses the information gathered as well as the camera images for maintenance decision support. The information is also sent to the National Weather Service as well as Minnesota’s 511 system. There are currently 108 RWIS systems throughout Minnesota, with an additional 53 systems to be added throughout the state over the next two years.

The cost to install the additional RWIS sites statewide is $3.5 million. The installations in southwest Minnesota are scheduled to be complete by December 24, 2020. The contractor is Design Electric. For additional information about this project, contact MnDOT Project Supervisor Jon Bjorkquist at 218-828-5722.

Watch for orange cones on this project

MnDOT asks that travelers always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to: 

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
  • Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones
  • Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times 

For a complete list of projects in southwest Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d8/projects.

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

