Hansel Lake Rest Area on I-94 near Ashby, Dalton to temporarily close Tuesday for maintenance (Sept. 14, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – On Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Hansel Lake Rest Area on westbound Interstate 94 near Ashby and Dalton will temporarily close for building maintenance.

During this time, there will be no running water in the building while crews replace drains and toilets. Rest area parking will remain open.  

More than 20 million travelers stop at Minnesota rest areas annually. To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s online search tool to learn about services and access at each site by visiting mndot.gov/restareas.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

