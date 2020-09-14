Frazee Rest Area on Hwy 10 to temporarily close Wednesday and Thursday (Sept. 14, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. –The Frazee Rest Area on Highway 10 near Frazee will temporarily close for building maintenance, starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16. It will reopen by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.

There will be no running water in the building while crews chlorinate the well and perform building repairs. During this work, the rest area parking will remain open.

More than 20 million travelers stop at Minnesota rest areas annually. To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s online search tool to learn about services and access at each site by visiting mndot.gov/restareas.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

