Virtual public meeting set Sept. 24 for Hwy 58 resurfacing project in Red Wing (Sept. 14, 2020)

RED WING, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting Thursday, Sept. 24 to learn about a project in 2021 to resurface Hwy 58 from 20th Street to Hwy 61 in Red Wing.

The online meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. and lasts approximately one hour. Members of the project management team will provide a presentation and a question and answer session will follow. Attendees can join the meeting online or participate by phone. Meeting links, phone numbers and other information are listed on the project website. To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT has indefinitely postponed all in-person public events.

This project will resurface Hwy 58 from 20th Street to Hwy 61 in Red Wing, improve pedestrian facilities, install pedestrian flashers at 13th Street and 17th Street and improve drainage. Construction is scheduled to occur in 2021.

People who are interested can stay connected with the project by signing up for email updates and through the project website. Information will also be shared on the MnDOT | Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and the MnDOT District 6 Twitter account.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. We believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide. If you feel you need a reasonable accommodation in order to fully participate in this event, such as an ASL or spoken language interpreter, or need documents in an alternate format, such as braille or large print, please contact: Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or e-mail ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us as soon as possible but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###