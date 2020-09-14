Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Expect single-lane traffic, delays on southbound Hwy 169 in Elk River Sept. 15-16 (Sept. 14, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – MnDOT crews will make emergency repairs to a failed segment of road surface on southbound Highway 169 near Jackson Avenue/193rd Avenue NW in Elk River, Sherburne County.

Southbound Highway 169 will be reduced to one lane between Jackson Avenue/193rd Avenue NW and 197th Avenue NW from 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16. Watch for stopped or slow moving traffic, workers and equipment. Use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Schools are also within this Elk River area. Pay attention for those students who bike or walk to/from school.

For current travel speeds and impacts on Hwy 169 in Elk River, check 511mn.org.

