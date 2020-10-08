Esse&co Beauty- Discover Kalahari Skincare - the Latest in Skincare Technology
Welcome to the new Kalahari Online shop - We at Esse&co Beauty We connect with clients from almost 80 countries.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are so happy to introduce - Kalahari - to our company.
From now on you can purchase Kalahari skincare Lifestyle products on our website: www.esseandco.com
Join Kalahari skincare community NOW
Kalahari is an international award-winning collection of natural plant-based, phyto-effective luxury skincare, and beauty products designed to infuse your body and nourish your soul. Each product is carefully created using pharmaceutical-grade plant oils, superior phyto-compounds, concentrated botanical extracts and rich minerals.
All ingredients are derived from some of nature's purest ingredients found only in the exotic Kalahari desert region of Southern Africa.
Kalahari - Discover Africa and the Kalahari Desert secrets.
A complete skin and body series that takes care of your skin as well as the local environment.
Treat well your skin and give it a little love thanks to Kalahari Skincare
⠀
Kalahari Skincare is a Phyto-ceutical Product Range developed over years of dedicated research by a team of botanical experts and cosmetic scientists. ⠀
The highly phyto-effective innovative formulations contain superior-grade botanical oils and exceptional plant extracts from Africa. These natural ingredients are compounded together with scientifically-proven ingredients sourced from well-known, international laboratories.⠀
⠀
Kalahari Skincare provides visible results and treatment solutions, suitable for all skin conditions.
Our Skin tips this month is dedicated to;
Why do you need AHA & BHA?
Our skin surface exfoliates every day dead skin cells, but as time goes primarily as a result of age and unprotected sun exposure – this shedding process slows and may stop altogether. Our skin can start to be dry, dull, or flaky. Loss of firmness, uneven skin tone, clogged pores, spots, and wrinkles are other results of the skin aging process.
If you want radiant-looking, healthy skin, exfoliating should be in your skincare routine. Helping skin gently exfoliate its build-up of dead skin cells reveals the soft and hydrated skin hiding underneath. Using the best chemical exfoliant can make a world of difference to your skin’s appearance.
There are AHA and BHA, and while neither acid is better than the other, they target different needs and skin types. Both AHAs and BHAs are chemical exfoliants work to remove dead skin cells by breaking down the bonds, that hold the dead skin in place. These acids are helpful in improving skin texture and tone and in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
To work effectively, AHA and BHA exfoliants must be formulated within a narrow pH range. All of the exfoliants at Esse&Co Beauty are formulated to be as effective, and as gentle, as possible.
Additionally, AHA and BHA both:
diminish the look of lines and wrinkles
hydrate skin
make skin look and feel firmer
improve the look of dull, uneven skin tone
smooth rough, bumpy texture
But each also has unique properties that make them suited for different skin types and concerns.
AHA
AHA stands for alpha-hydroxy acid—a type of acid that is derived from sugarcane, milk or fruit.
As chemical exfoliators, AHAs work by peeling away the dead skin cells on the skin surface, revealing the fresh new skin cells underneath. AHAs have also been proven to be effective in reducing the visible signs of sun damage, including crepey skin and wrinkles.
AHAs are generally recommended for normal to dry, sun-damaged skin, thanks to their ability to enhance natural moisturizing factors within the skin (BHA is also hydrating, but it hydrates skin in a different way to AHAs).
Different types of AHAs :
Glycolic acid: The most common AHA. It is also the strongest, due to its small molecule size, but that makes it the most irritating, too.
Lactic acid: The second most common AHA. It’s a gentler alternative to glycolic acid, and can be appropriate for sensitive skin.
Mandelic acid: A mild AHA derived from bitter almonds. As it is weaker than lactic acid, it’s usually combined with other acids.
Malic acid: A mild AHA derived from apples. You’ll typically see it in combination with stronger AHAs.
Tartaric acid: An AHA derived from grapes. Instead of acting as an exfoliant, it is more often used to stabilize other acids’ pH levels.
Citric acid: An AHA derived from citrus fruits. Regulates pH. It is also used as a preservative.
BHA
BHA stands for beta-hydroxy acid. BHAs are chemical exfoliators that soften and dissolve keratin, a protein that forms part of the skin structure. This helps to loosen dead skin cells, so they’re easily sloughed off. BHAs are organic carboxylic acids that work on skin’s surface and deep inside the pore. Because these acids tend to go a little deeper into the skin than AHAs, BHA acids help your products absorb better.
BHAs help to regulate keratinization (cell turnover and shedding). Acne is associated with hyperkeratinization—meaning the body is shedding skin cells too fast. BHAs slow down this process, so the cells function longer before they flake off (meaning they’re less likely to clog pores).
BHAs are gentle enough for sensitive skin types, including those prone to redness or rosacea.
Different types of BHAs:
Salicylic acid: The most common BHA, and also the strongest BHA. Salicylic acid decongests pores of dead skin cell buildup on the surface level, which helps reveal brighter skin. This form of BHA can also go beyond the surface of the skin and into the pore, where its secondary function as an antimicrobial comes into place to help treat existing acne and prevent future blemishes. It also has soothing properties and can correct uneven skin texture.
Betaine salicylate: derived from sugar beets. It is a gentler alternative to salicylic acid.
Salix alba or willow bark extract: extracted from plants. Although the salicin content converts into salicylic acid, it is much weaker.
If you still not sure which acid is the best for you, we recommend booking a Skin Consultation with our Skin Experts. Years of experience as a Beauty Expert will help you choose the best skin routine for your concerns.
Vanessa Gallinaro
Esse&co Beauty
+44 20 7828 1485
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter