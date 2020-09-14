GTSC Announces Online Driver Survey to Assess and Enhance New York's Traffic Safety Initiatives  September 4, 2020 Governor Cuomo Warns of Spike in Motorcycle Fatalities and Urges Motorists to Use Caution as Busy Labor Day Travel Begins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, September 14, 2020

Contact: Lisa Koumjian [email protected]

Darren Boysen [email protected]

GTSC ANNOUNCES ONLINE DRIVER SURVEY TO ASSESS AND ENHANCE NEW YORK’S TRAFFIC SAFETY INITIATIVES

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced today that its annual driver survey will be conducted online. The survey helps to gauge the effectiveness of the state’s traffic safety initiatives, and it provides insight into areas where additional education and enforcement are needed. The survey is anonymous. It takes approximately two minutes to complete and it can be found on the DMV website at dmv.ny.gov.

“The survey results provide important information that is used to tailor our traffic safety campaigns throughout the year to better protect everyone on New York’s roadways,” said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder. “I encourage drivers to take a few minutes out of their day to complete the survey. The results are completely anonymous and they will have a positive impact on the safety of the roads we all use every day.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration encourages states to collect information on driver behaviors, attitudes, and awareness of traffic safety issues on an annual basis. The survey focuses on speed, seatbelt use, and impaired driving as these are the most common contributing factors in serious crashes. In recent years, the survey has expanded to include questions about texting while driving, as this has become more prevalent, and questions related to impaired driving have been adapted as more states legalize the recreational use of cannabis.

Key Findings of the 2019 Survey:

98% reported that they “always or most of the time” use a seat belt when driving.

37% of the respondents reported they “always” or “most of the time” drive more than 5 mph over the speed limit.

69% of the respondents thought a driver would “always” or “most of the time” be arrested for drinking and driving, compared to 60%-62% in each of the previous years.

The GTSC is continuously working to improve safety on New York roadways. In addition to sponsoring critical training for law enforcement, the GTSC also funds education and enforcement campaigns throughout the year and holds public events to raise awareness on critical traffic safety issues such as safe teen driving, drowsy driving, motorcycle safety, pedestrian safety, and seatbelt use.

For more information about GTSC, visit trafficsafety.ny.gov, or follow GTSC on Facebook and Twitter.